Mumbai rains: Two die of drowning in drain; traffic snarls, several incidents of trees falling, short circuits reported

Photo/Anurag Ahire

Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain as well as traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, civic and police officials said.

The deaths took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said.

According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga.

In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.

Police said traffic was diverted to SV Road after Andheri subway got flooded, while movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road, while waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.

Several netizens took to Twitter to ask traffic police for updates, some of them mentioning about traffic snarls near Shreyas cinema in Ghatkopar, on Link Road from Bangur Nagar in Goregaon to Mith Chowki in Malad as well as Pantnagar.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department said that monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, adding that it has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said.

The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said. (PTI)