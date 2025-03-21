According to police sources, the accused lured victims by advertising attractive deals for luxury accommodations through social media and fraudulent websites. Once victims made advance payments, he would disappear without providing any bookings

The accused is the second person from the left in the photo.

Listen to this article Mumbai: Oshiwara Police arrest 25-year-old for online travel booking scam x 00:00

The Oshiwara Police have arrested a 25-year-old fraudster accused of duping people by offering fake online bookings for villas, resorts, and hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, the accused lured victims by advertising attractive deals for luxury accommodations through social media and fraudulent websites. Once victims made advance payments, he would disappear without providing any bookings.

The scam came to light after a 40-year-old real estate broker lost Rs 42,000 in January. The complainant, who was planning a holiday with family and friends in Karjat, Khopoli, or Lonavala, came across an Instagram advertisement from an account with over 14,000 followers. He clicked on the link, obtained a WhatsApp contact number, and initiated a conversation with the agent.

"The accused offered a package of Rs 85,000 for an 18-member group for a two-day stay in Lonavala from March 16 to 18. He demanded an advance payment of Rs 42,000, which the complainant transferred from his bank account," said an officer.

However, on February 1, some members of the travel group warned the complainant about the travel company's poor reputation. Sensing fraud, he contacted the agent to cancel the booking and requested a refund. The accused neither returned the money nor responded to calls or emails.

After multiple failed attempts to reach the agent, the complainant reported the matter to the cyber helpline and subsequently filed an FIR at Oshiwara Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused in Pune.

The arrested individual, identified as Akash Rupkumar Jadhvani (25), is a resident of Pant Nagar and has a history of similar fraud cases at Malabar Hill, LT Marg, and Vile Parle police stations.

"Jadhvani used to stay in PG accommodations, using those addresses as proof of residence to open bank accounts where he deposited fraudulent money. Once a complaint was registered and his account was blocked, he would move to a new PG, open another bank account, and continue his fraudulent activities," the officer said.

Under the supervision of Senior Inspector Mohan Patil and Police Inspector Prabhat Mankar, a cyber team comprising PSI Sharad Devde and Head Constable Ashok Konde tracked and apprehended him.