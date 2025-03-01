The complainants did not get the money as promised to them and the suspects also allegedly refused to return them back their cars, said an official

The recovered cars at MIDC Police in Andheri

Listen to this article Mumbai's MIDC Police books two, recover four cars in 'car fraud case' x 00:00

Mumbai Police booked two people and recovered four cars worth approximately Rs 24 lakh following a detailed investigation in a car fraud case, said an official on Saturday.

The MIDC Police in Andheri east area of Mumbai has been investigating the matter further.

It said that the cars, including a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, two Toyota Innova cars, and a Toyota Innova Crysta, were taken by two main suspects and the an FIR was registered after the complainants told the police that they were promised good returns if they rented out their cars to the suspects.

An official said that the complainants did not get the money as promised to them and the suspects also allegedly refused to return them back their cars.

He said that the suspects lured the car owners into leasing their vehicles but then proceeded to allegedly fraudulently take the cars without returning them.

A case was registered with the MIDC Police Station on the complaint of one of the complainant.

After the complaint was filed, the suspects were issued notices by the police but they failed to respond to police notices and have been absconding since. The police then intensified their investigation and began gathering information to locate the cars of the complainants, the official said.

The police traced two of the vehicles-- a Toyota Innova car in Karnataka and one Toyota Innova Crysta in Uttar Pradesh, where they had been sent as collateral with third-party individuals allegedly by the suspects, the official said.

The people in possession of the vehicles were contacted and were informed about the fraud, and two of the vehicles were recovered.

During its investigations, the police also found two more cars in Mumbai, which were kept at a garage.

"All four cars were successfully retrieved within a month of investigations," said an official.

The successful recovery of the cars was made under the guidance of Police Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gunjal, Assistant Police Commissioner Shashikant Bhosale, Police Inspector Rajeev Chavan, Police Inspector Mahesh Gurav of MIDC Police Station and Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Sudhir Rathod.

The vehicles were later handed back to their rightful owners after obtaining court orders, he said.

According to the police, one of the suspect identified as Harsh Sharma is suspected to have defrauded several other people in Mumbai by making false promises. He has reportedly duped people into pawning approximately 40 to 50 vehicles, totaling an amount of Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh.