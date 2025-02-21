Mumbai: Passenger says intoxicated auto driver tried to run him over

Four days on, Mira Road cops are yet to register an FIR; say number plate of auto rickshaw not visible in CCTV footage

Footage captured in the victim’s residential society. Pics/Hanif Patel

A man’s autorickshaw ride turned into a nightmare following an argument with the driver over the fare. The 44-year-old (who has requested anonymity), along with his friend, had taken an autorickshaw from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the wee hours of February 18 for Mira Road.

During the ride, he realised that the driver was heavily intoxicated after he confronted him over reckless driving.

According to the man, his friend got down at Goregaon, but when he reached Mira Road, the driver demanded double the fare, and upon resistance, he verbally abused him and even tried to run him over with his vehicle.

Following the incident, the man approached Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police and tried to register an FIR but claimed that they have not registered his case even as everything was visible on the CCTV footage recorded outside his housing society in Ramdev Park.

When contacted, Meghna Burade, senior inspector, Mira Road police station, said that the registration number plate of the auto rickshaw is ‘not visible’ in the footage. “We are searching for the auto rickshaw, but the number plate is not properly visible. Once it is clear, we will register the FIR and arrest the accused,” said Burade.

Recalling the incident, the victim told mid-day that the enraged driver had tried to knock him off and run over him.

“I was on an official tour to New Delhi and returned to Mumbai during the early morning hours of February 18. One friend was also with me, and we both boarded an auto rickshaw from T2,” he said.

“After we boarded, the autorickshaw driver said he would charge R800. When I asked him to lower the rate, he did not listen and kept on murmuring that he would charge R700-R800 for a ride to Mira Road,” the man added.

“After a few minutes, we realised that the driver was heavily drunk as he had been speeding as well as driving recklessly,” he said.

“My friend got down at Goregaon, and I was all alone with the driver. After I reached my housing society around 3 am, I handed him Rs 500, but the driver picked a fight, claiming I only gave him Rs 100,” he added.

“After the argument, I called the MBVV police control room. While I was busy on phone calls, I saw the driver fleeing the scene,” he said.

“Though I had been waiting for the police officials at the spot, I suddenly realised that the driver was swerving towards me at a high speed with an intention to harm me,” said the man while underscoring the terrifying ordeal.

“He then also pursued me till the entrance of my housing society, stayed there for a few minutes and kept on verbally abusing me. He left after creating a nuisance for a few minutes,” the victim added.

The victim told mid-day that a police constable came after 15-20 minutes at the spot and tried to check the CCTV cameras. “But all the cameras were lying dysfunctional at the spot. The constable suggested checking the camera of my housing society, and luckily the incident was captured in our society’s cameras. The constable suggested that I visit Mira Road police station in the daytime, as it was already very late, and I too was quite exhausted,” he said.

The victim reached Mira Road police station in the morning to file an FIR. “While the senior inspector did not directly refuse to register the FIR, but she kept on postponing it. I have been visiting the police station for the last three-four days but no action has been taken,” he said.

When contacted, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Prakash Gaikwad said, “I will speak to the senior inspector of Mira Road police station. The veracity of allegations of the victim will be verified, and due action will be taken against the erring driver.”

