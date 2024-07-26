Mumbai: Man held for running prostitution racket in Mira Road

He was held on July 24 after a raid on a hotel in Mira Road by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell following a tip-off

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Thane district's Mira Road area, a police official said on Friday.

According to assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal, Dinesh Parmar, a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai, was held on July 24 after a raid on a hotel in Mira Road by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell following a tip-off that was verified in a decoy operation, according to the news agency.

"Two women who were rescued during the raid have been sent to a shelter home," Ballal said, according to PTI.

Parmar was reportedly booked under Section 143 (3) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for trafficking and other offences, the ACP said.

Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai, eight women rescued

Eight women were rescued after a sex racket was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police. An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the racket, reported PTI, citing an official on Saturday.

The auto driver was identified as Pradeep Yadav.

As per the PTI report, Yadav was arrested after police received a tip-off about a gang sending women to various lodges for prostitution after soliciting customers online, said inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police.

With the help of a decoy customer, they recently nabbed Yadav, who used to ferry the women to hotels, the official said.

Upon questioning the auto driver, one woman was rescued from a hotel room by the police.

Based on her information, they rescued eight other women from a room at Shiravane in the Nerul area.

Additionally, police also arrested two men, identified as Vishnu, alias Vikaskumar Janki Yadav (28), and Indrajit Indradev Prasad (63) from there.

The suspected kingpin of the racket, Shambu Upadhyaya, is at large, the official said, reported PTI. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Turbhe police station.

Sex racket busted at salon in Nagpur; two booked

The Nagpur police have busted a sex racket operating out of a salon in the city and booked two managers of the establishment, an official told PTI on Saturday.

As per the PTI report, the social security branch (SSB) of the crime branch raided a salon on West High Court Road on Friday night and found a prostitution racket operating out of the premises, the official said.

The police nabbed Akanksha alias Ritika alias Kumud Hiralal Meshram (26) and Sophia alias Neetu Zakir Sekh (30), who were managing the establishment, he said.

The police also reportedly rescued three women who were forced into prostitution, he said.

According to the news agency report, a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Sitabuldi police station, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)