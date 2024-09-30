Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 22 crore

Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore

Updated on: 30 September,2024 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused, who owns two jewellery shops, was recommended by a courier to sell jewellery for the complainant and two others. After a delayed payment, the jewellers filed a complaint, leading to Ansane's arrest.

Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
x
00:00

The LT Marg police have arrested 34-year-old jeweller Vicky Ansane from Amravati for allegedly cheating three Bhuleshwar jewellers out of Rs 2.2 crore. He was apprehended in Nagpur after 56-year-old Rajesh Soni filed a complaint against him on August 29. 


Investigations revealed that Ansane, who owns two jewellery shops, was recommended by an angadia (courier) to the complainant and two others to sell their jewellery. After a delay in payment, the jewellers filed a complaint, resulting in Ansane's arrest.


He was arrested from Amravati and has no previous crime record.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai news mumbai crime news south mumbai mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK