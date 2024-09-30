The accused, who owns two jewellery shops, was recommended by a courier to sell jewellery for the complainant and two others. After a delayed payment, the jewellers filed a complaint, leading to Ansane's arrest.

The LT Marg police have arrested 34-year-old jeweller Vicky Ansane from Amravati for allegedly cheating three Bhuleshwar jewellers out of Rs 2.2 crore. He was apprehended in Nagpur after 56-year-old Rajesh Soni filed a complaint against him on August 29.

Investigations revealed that Ansane, who owns two jewellery shops, was recommended by an angadia (courier) to the complainant and two others to sell their jewellery. After a delay in payment, the jewellers filed a complaint, resulting in Ansane's arrest.

He was arrested from Amravati and has no previous crime record.