The Azad Maidan Police detained one Pankaj Charaniya for allegedly performing dangerous stunts in South Mumbai's Colaba area. According to a senior official, Charaniya was caught using technical investigation and CCTV footage and later fined as per the Bombay Police Act.

The police traced the taxi Charaniya used to travel, identifying the vehicle through visible registration numbers in the footage. Further investigation revealed his mobile number, which was used to make a payment to the taxi driver, leading to him getting caught

“Pankaj Charaniya was performing stunts using a bicycle and we caught him using technical investigation. The action was taken according to the law," said a senior official from Azad Maidan police station.

"The taxi number was visible in the CCTV footage and then we traced the taxi. Upon investigation we traced his mobile number as he had made a payment to the driver of the taxi,” the official added.

