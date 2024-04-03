Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy
Mumbai Police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy

Updated on: 03 April,2024 08:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Police arrested nine pirates who were brought to India on Wednesday, days after the Indian Navy caught them for hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel off Somalia coast

The pirates in police custody. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Police have arrested nine pirates
  2. They were brought to India, days after the Indian Navy caught them for hijacking
  3. The vessel with 23 Pakistani crew members on board was hijacked by them

Mumbai Police arrested nine pirates who were brought to India on Wednesday, days after the Indian Navy caught them for hijacking an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew members on board off the Somalia coast, an official said, reported the PTI.


The hijacking incident took place on March 29, he said.


The Indian Navy had rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as part of the anti-piracy operation.


At the time of incident, the vessel was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra.

The Indian Navy had earlier said that at least 23 Pakistani nationals were rescued from Somali pirates following a daring 12-hour operation in the Arabian Sea. The remarkable rescue took place in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy destroyer INS Sumedha intercepted the stolen vessel, FV Al-Kambar, which was being held captive by pirates. Acting quickly, INS Sumedha was joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to strengthen the operation.

"After the successful operation of the Indian Navy officials, the pirates surrendered and the crew members were rescued. The pirates were then taken into custody by the Indian Navy and after six days of journey, the pirates were brought to Mumbai," he said, as per the PTI.

The Indian Navy then handed over the pirates to the Mumbai Police, he added.

The Mumbai Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act against the pirates and placed them under arrest, he said, according to the PTI.

The arrested pirates were identified as Gelie Jama Farah (50), Ahmed Bashir Omar (42), Abdikarin Mohmmad Shire (34), Adan Hasan Warmase (44), Mohammed Abdi Ahmed (34), Abdikadir Mohmmad Ali )(28), Aydid Mohmud Jimale (30), Said Yasin Adan (25) and Jama Said Elmi (18), the police said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The action comes two weeks after the Indian Navy rescued another vessel and 17 hostages, and captured 35 armed pirates in a nearly 40-hour dramatic mid-sea operation off the Somalia coast.

These 35 pirates were also brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest by the police.

(with PTI inputs)

