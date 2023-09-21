Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrests three people with charas worth Rs 1.43 crore

Updated on: 21 September,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai Police said that the three persons were held from Wadala West and Sewri by the Bandra unit of the ANC on a specific tip off

Representational Pic/File

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai police`s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three persons
  2. The trio were reportedly arrested with 4.773 kilograms of charas
  3. The police seized the drugs and said that the value of charas is worth Rs 1.43 cr

The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three persons allegedly with 4.773 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.43 crore, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


The three persons were held from Wadala West and Sewri by the Bandra unit of the ANC on a specific tip off, he said.


"The charas was smuggled from another state for distribution here. Probe into the details of this peddling network is underway," he added.


The trio were produced before a court in Mumbai and were remanded to police custody for further investigations, an official said. 

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 1.11 crore in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, a press release from Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch stated that, while 521 grams of the drug worth Rs 52.18 lakh were seized from two men during a raid at a hotel room on Wednesday, 594.8 grams worth Rs 59.48 lakh were recovered from one Zakir Hussain Shaikh on Thursday.

The Crime Branch nabbed one Taufiq aka Tiger Ghanchi, a resident of Juhapura, and one Suhail Mansoori, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, from a hotel room and recovered 521 grams of the contraband.

The police official said, "Preliminary probe has revealed Mansoori works as a drug peddler for one Arif Mohammad Pathan, a Udaipur-based supplier who sells drugs to smaller dealers in other cities and states."

"On Wednesday, when Ghanchi reached the hotel to buy some more quantity of drugs, crime branch personnel raided the hotel room and caught Ghanchi and Mansoori with drugs," the release stated.

"Based on a tip-off, drug dealer Zakir Hussain Shaikh was held on Thursday from Sarkhej, with mephedrone worth Rs 59.48 lakh," the release added.

It was revealed that Shaikh, a resident of Fatehwadi area of the city, and his brother Anwar Hussain, used to buy the drug from Palanpur-based drug supplier Manu Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, a border resident was arrested along with 3.5 kg of heroin worth about Rs 7 crores in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)

