Mumbai: Police book Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Cashma producer, two others over allegations of sexual harassment

The Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) of sexual harassment against Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma producer Amit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

This case was filed by police in Powai after “serious allegations” made by an actress working with the producer.

The actress (name withheld) has publicly accused the producer, prompting the city police to conduct a preliminary investigation. Subsequently, an FIR has been registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In her complaint, the victim has stated that she has been associated with the popular TV serial for the past 15 years and the alleged incidents of sexual harassment occurred between 2021 and 2023.

Sources revealed that during an event in Dubai, the actress accused the producer of making inappropriate comments about her lips and expressing a desire to embrace her. The victim has mentioned various similar comments and these allegations are currently under investigation.