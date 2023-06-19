Mumbai: CM Shinde approves formation of committee to investigate irregularities in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved to the formation of a special committee to investigate irregularities in different departments of the Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the formation of a special committee to investigate irregularities in different departments of the Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The committee will be established under the leadership of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar.

The irregularities, involving a staggering amount of rupees 12.24 billion, which have come to light in various projects undertaken by the BMC from November 2019 to October 2022, were pointed out in the special audit report submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). In this regard, Member of Legislative Assembly Amit Satam from Andheri West had submitted a request to the Chief Minister, urging him to initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations of corruption and file appropriate charges against the individuals involved.

As part of the committee, which will be established soon, the directions given by the Chief Minister also include the inclusion of senior police officers from the Economic Offenses Wing and other high-ranking police officials to investigate the financial crimes.