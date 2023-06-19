A Mumbai Police official said that a quarrel between the two started while they were in an auto rickshaw. During the argument, the suspect slit her throat and then fled away from the crime scene

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man slits woman's throat while travelling in auto rickshaw in Sakinaka, held x 00:00

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man while the two were travelling in an auto rickshaw in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Monday evening. The murder took place at Khairani Road in Sakinaka area. The suspect in the murder case and the victim were travelling by an auto rickshaw and began to argue with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the quarrel between them started while they were in an auto rickshaw. During the argument, the suspect slit her throat and then fled away from the crime scene.

The police were informed about the incident and a team of police officials immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Panchashila Jamdar, 30, a resident of Sangharshnagar area in Chandivali, Sakinaka, an official said.

"The team of police officials investigating the matter have nabbed the suspect in the case and further investigations in the case are underway," the official said.

He said that the suspect slit the throat of Panchshila Jamdar inside a moving auto rickshaw. She got out of the vehicle to escape but fell down at some distance away. The suspect tried to allegedly end his life too by gashing his neck with the same sharp-edged weapon," reported the PTI.

"The passersby alerted the police. The police officials after reaching the spot rushed both of them to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The accused is recuperating," he added, as per the PTI.

The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel that erupted between them in the three-wheeler, he said.

The process of registering a murder case against Borse is underway, the police official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Bandra that took place weeks ago, a 28-year-old woman was injured by her boyfriend at Bandra Bandstand after an argument. The man allegedly started to bang her head on the rocks and even tried to drown her. Her cries alerted others nearby who got hold of the man and handed him to the police.

(with PTI inputs)