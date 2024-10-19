Breaking News
Mumbai: Fraudster uses Sai Sanstha’s name to cheat doctor

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The doctor alleged the police medical camp’s photos and videos were used by the accused to get donations across the country

Saibaba temple in Shirdi. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Fraudster uses Sai Sanstha's name to cheat doctor
The Amboli police have registered an FIR against a fraudster who cheated an Andheri-based doctor by making him conduct medical camps at 47 police stations across the city, allegedly using name of the Sai Sanstha, Shirdi. The doctor alleged the police medical camp’s photos and videos were used by the accused to get donations across the country.


The doctor has been identified as Deepak Chaturvedi, MD (Internal Medicine), a resident of Andheri West. Dr Chaturvedi told the cops that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the accused, identified as Suman Bandopadhyay, visited his clinic in Andheri and introduced himself as a paediatrician, also associated with Shirdi Sai Dham Sanstha.


Speaking with mid-day, Dr Chaturvedi said, “He said he wants to conduct medical camps at different police stations on behalf of Shirdi Sanstha. The accused also told me that he would give me Rs 37 lakhs. I was happy that I was getting a chance to work with the Shirdi temple trust, so I agreed. Bandopadhyay told me that I would get paid after a week of medical camps.”


But, after the camp ended, Bandopadhyay didn’t reimburse the money. However, when Chaturvedi visited Shirdi to ask for his payment, he found that the accused was not connected with the temple trust. Dr  Chaturvedi said, “He gave me a cheque which bounced and I approached the Amboli police to register the case.” A police officer said, “We have registered a case against the accused and started investigations into this matter.”

