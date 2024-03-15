Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News
Mumbai Police busts fake call center in West Bengal, 7 held

Updated on: 15 March,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai Police has nabbed seven persons for allegedly running a fake call center in West Bengal

The team of police officials display the seized material on Friday

The South Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police nabbed seven persons for allegedly running a fraudulent call center in West Bengal, the police said.


The case came to light on March 7, when the complainant approached the south cyber cell to file a report after discovering she had been defrauded for Rs. 1.48 crore.


“A caller told the complainant that the credentials of the credit card have been compromised and if you want to save yourself, please follow the instructions,” said DCP Cyber Crime Datta Nalawade.


According to the police, the fraudster obtained the OTP for the credit card and thereby duped the complainant, his wife, and his daughter.

"The alleged suspects bought goods worth Rs. 1. 48 crore from several e-commerce websites. We traced the caller to Siliguri, West Bengal, and went there to nab him," Nalawade said.

According to the police, as many as seven alleged accused had acquired training to talk in foreign accent and then dupe foreign nationals. However they started to call Indian numbers also. The accused used to purchase goods and later sell them off to make money. 

Rayan Shahdas (22), Arunbha Helder (22), Ritam Mandal (23), Tamojit Sarkar (22), Rajib Shaikh (24), Sujoy Naskar (23), and Rohit Bayan (23) were arrested in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The police seized Rs. 50 lakhs in cash, 27 mobile phones, 5 watches, 3 earbuds, 11 perfume bottles, two bags, two air conditioners, and two printers.

Seven people had been charged with 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and other applicable provisions of the IPC and the IT Act. 

