Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders issued, drones banned in view of Rahul Gandhi-led yatra's arrival in Thane

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

The Thane district administration in Maharashtra on Thursday issued prohibitory orders in connection with the arrival of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thane and imposed bans on parachute gliding and use of drones, an official said, reported the PTI.

The order has been issued by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144, a release from the district administration said, as per the PTI.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to enter Thane district rural limits on March 15 and camp at Sonale, Bhiwandi. On March 16 it will proceed to the limits of the Thane city police commissionerate," the order said.

"Rahul Gandhi is provided Z Plus security. Hence, from a security point of view, and till he is in the limits of Thane rural district, the places where he will halt, including Ambadi Naka, Mahapoli village, Shelar Hanuman temple, Nadi Naka, Sonale grounds, will see prohibition of parachute gliding and use of drones," it added, the news agency reported.

Rahul Gandhi was in Maharashtra's Nashik during on Thursday as part of the yatra.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the opposition INDIA alliance, if voted to power, will be the "voice of farmers" and frame policies to protect them, according to the PTI.

He was addressing a farmers' rally at Chandwad in Maharashtra's Nashik district along with NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, as part of the Congress' ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

"The INDIA alliance government will be the voice of farmers and work to protect their interests," Rahul Gandhi said, as per the PTI.

He promised loan waiver for farmers, restructuring of crop insurance scheme to benefit cultivators, to protect crop prices in formulation of export import policies and to make efforts to exclude agriculture from GST and work on only one tax.

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad also reiterated the Congress' promise of a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) as per the Swaminathan committee report.

The former Congress president claimed 20 to 25 people in the country have wealth equivalent to 70 crore of the country's population.

The Narendra Modi government waived off Rs 16 lakh crore debt of industrialists, he further claimed.

"This amount is equivalent to 24 years of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) under which Rs 35,000 crore is spent every year to give employment to the poor people," Gandhi said.

(with PTI inputs)

