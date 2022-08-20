Mumbai: Police constable allegedly rapes sex worker after failed raid

The survivor filed a complaint with a different police station, following which cops have started an inquiry against the 42-year-old accused

A 42-year-old constable from MHB police station in Mumbai has been accused of raping a sex worker. The woman approached Kanakia police station and reported the incident, following which an inquiry has been set up by the ACP of Kanakia police station.

Cops said that the incident took place on August 10 after the MHB police got a tip off about a prostitution racket in their jurisdiction. The police in a bid to carry out a raid, planted a bogus customer. But it failed as they could not apply charges of solicitation as there were no pimps involved. The cops interrogated one of the sex workers for the entire day and then let her go.

Constable Rajratan Kale, who resides in Mira Road, said he would drop the woman to her home, but instead took her to a hotel. As per the survivor’s statement, the two had dinner at the hotel restaurant following which Kale took her to a room and raped her.

The woman recently approached Kanakia police station, where she lives and recorded her statement with the police. She has also made a written complaint to the DCP (Zone-11), who is in charge of MHB police station, to investigate the matter.

