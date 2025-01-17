Mumbai police have detained a suspect in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The actor is recovering after emergency surgery.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai police detain suspect linked to Saif Ali Khan stabbing x 00:00

A suspect connected to the shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained by the Mumbai police, according to an official statement. The detention took place early on Friday morning, and the individual is currently being held at the Bandra police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, the suspect was taken into custody following intensive questioning of several individuals who bore a resemblance to the attacker. Police zeroed in on the man after identifying a backpack he was carrying, which appeared to match the one seen in the CCTV footage of the actor’s residential building.

The 54-year-old actor, who was brutally attacked in his high-rise apartment in the upscale Bandra locality, suffered multiple stab wounds in the early hours of Thursday. According to PTI, Khan was attacked by an intruder outside the room of his younger son Jeh at around 2:30 am. The intruder managed to stab the actor six times, including in the neck, before fleeing the scene.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital immediately after the attack. Emergency surgery was performed, with doctors removing a knife blade that had remained lodged in his spine. As per medical professionals, Khan is now out of danger and is recovering under close supervision.

CCTV footage obtained from the Satguru Sharan building, where Khan resides, showed the alleged assailant hurriedly descending the stairs from the sixth floor. The man was seen wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, crucial details that helped police narrow down their search.

According to PTI reports, law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity, as investigations are still underway. "We are conducting further interrogations to establish the individual’s involvement in the crime," an official stated.

The attack has left Bollywood fans and the entertainment fraternity in shock, with many expressing their concern for Khan’s safety and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Mumbai police, as per PTI, are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to solve the case. They have assured the public that stringent measures are being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur, especially in high-profile residential areas.

Further details regarding the suspect and the motive behind the attack are expected to emerge as investigations progress.