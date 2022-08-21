Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case

Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp message warning of a '26/11-like' terror attack in the city received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control

Security beefed up at Gateway of India after Mumbai police get 26/11-like terrorist attack threat. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Mumbai Police on late Saturday night detained one person from the Virar area in connection with a "26/11-like" terrorist attack threat message that was received by Mumbai traffic police.

Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp message warning of a "26/11-like" terror attack in the city received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number police on Saturday.

According to officials, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message on its WhatsApp number (8454999999) from a mobile number with Pakistan’s code (+92) threatening a 26/11-like attack. The sender also shared names and numbers of seven purported handlers from India, who are allegedly helping in the operation. Soon after the messages were received, an alert was sounded and all the state and national agencies, including the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were alerted about the development.

As per the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats available with mid-day, the messages, which were written in Hindi, started to arrive at 10.59 pm on Friday. One of the messages read, “Ji mubarak ho Mumbai me hamla hone wala he, 26/11 ki nai taaji yaad dilayega [Hello, an attack will take place in Mumbai, which will remind you of the 26/11 terror attack].”

This development comes after a security scare on Thursday when a boat carrying AK 47, rifles, guns and ammunition was found on the Harihareshwar beach in the Raigad district of the state. Following the boat's recovery, Maharshtra Police has been asked to stay vigilant.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the boat belongs to an Australian citizen. "Boat's engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and the administration have been instructed to be prepared," he said.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing hundreds of people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others in Mumbai.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country's elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

(With inputs from ANI)

