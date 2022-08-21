Mumbai on alert after cops receive 26/11-like terror attack threat

Messages sent over WhatsApp claims plan of ‘blowing up’ Mumbai soon, names of handlers mentioned as well; all investigation agencies pressed into action

The WhatsApp messages, which were written in Hindi, started to arrive at 10.59 pm on Friday. One of the messages stated that a 26/11-like terror attack would take place in Mumbai soon

Barely two days after a yacht laden with three AK-47s and ammunition was found at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district, a WhatsApp message threatening a 26/11-like terror attack in Mumbai send the investigation agencies all over the country into a tizzy. While the Mumbai Police have referred the case to the crime branch, the central agencies have also been pressed into action. Following the threats, the Mumbai police have sounded an alert amidst the upcoming festival season, while security along the coastal areas have been tightened.

According to officials, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message on its WhatsApp number (8454999999) from a mobile number with Pakistan’s code (+92) threatening a 26/11-like attack. The sender also shared names and numbers of seven purported handlers from India, who are allegedly helping in the operation. Soon after the messages were received, an alert was sounded and all the state and national agencies, including the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were alerted about the development.

As per the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats available with mid-day, the messages, which were written in Hindi, started to arrive at 10.59 pm on Friday. One of the messages read, “Ji mubarak ho Mumbai me hamla hone wala he, 26/11 ki nai taaji yaad dilayega [Hello, an attack will take place in Mumbai, which will remind you of the 26/11 terror attack].” The messenger then shared the names of seven persons and the numbers of the alleged Indian handlers preparing to blow Mumbai. He also claimed that the attack could take place anytime. The messenger also mentioned terrorist Ajmal Kasab and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

One of the alleged handler’s number belonged to an official from the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad. The official told Mumbai Police that he has no clue how and why his number was mentioned in the threat messages.

No need to panic

On Saturday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar addressed a press conference, where he said that three teams of the Crime Branch would be probing the matter. “The Anti Terrorism Squad has been alerted and Central agencies have also been updated about the threats. The Mumbai Police is taking the message seriously, and trying to find out who is the sender of the message,” he said. Phansalkar also asked citizens not to panic. The police has registered an FIR against unknown persons at Worli Police station under Section 506/2 for criminal intimidation. According to the FIR there were a total of 26 messages and two screenshots.

High alert in city

Since the retrieval of three AK-47s in Harihareshwar, Mumbai has been on high alert. Following the threat messages, nakabandi and checking has been initiated in the entire city. “As per the instruction, we have vacated the Gateway of India on Saturday,” said an official.

The police have also said that they are questioning a person, Mohammed Asif, from Virar, whose number was shared as a purported terrorist. Asif is around 25 years old and hails from Uttar Pradesh. He recently came to Mumbai in search of a job and has been staying with his relatives. “He claimed that he is a barber by profession, and has no idea how his number was shared. Further investigations are on,” the official added.

‘Someone’s playing mischief’

When mid-day’s reporter called up the phone number displayed on WhatsApp, a personal who identified himself as Mohammed Imtiaz answered the call. He said he lives in Shahdra, Lahore. He also claimed he works as a servant in the Punjab Education Board and doesn’t have WhatsApp on his mobile phone. “I don’t know how to type messages and also don’t know about threat messages. Friends told me that WhatsApp has been activated on my number. I have no idea who did it; somebody is playing mischief with me.”

