Mumbai Police extends its preventive orders for city till July 13, check list of what all is prohibited

The order issued by the Mumbai Police said that the restrictions will come into force from June 29 and will remain in place till July 13

Mumbai Police on Wednesday extended its a routine preventive order for the city prohibiting unlawful gatherings. The order said the restrictions in the preventive orders will come into force from Thursday, June 29 and will remain in place till July 13.

The order said, whereas, based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is a grave danger to human lives and loss of properties.

It said, on that account, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for the prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives, and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order which is issued on regular intervals by Mumbai Police."

The order said that the following are prohibited-

i) Any assembly of five or more persons,

ii)Any procession of any persons and

iii) Any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly.

The prohibition contained in the order is exempted for:

(a) Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions etc.

(b) Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

(c) Statutory meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies, and associations.

(d) Social gatherings and meetings of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies, and associations to transact their normal business.

(e) Assemblies in or around Cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

(f) Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the Government and local bodies in the discharge of Governmental or Semi-Governmental functions.

(g) Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities.

(h) Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings.

(i) Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Brihanmumbai and their supervisory officers.

The order said, Notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period herein above mentioned.

(a) Any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

(b) Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired.