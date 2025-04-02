Breaking News
Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

Updated on: 02 April,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month

Mumbai Police issue third summons to Kunal Kamra, ask him to appear on April 5

Kunal Kamra. File Photo

The officials said that the Mumbai Police has issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asking him to appear on April 5 in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.


The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month, they said, reported PTI.


He had been summoned twice by the police earlier but failed to join the investigation, the officials said.


The case stems from a parody song performed by Kamra at a show in Mumbai which appeared to target Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena following his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, and call him a traitor. The song, though, did not name Shinde, reported PTI.

Angry Shiv Sena activists last month vandalised the studio where the show had been recorded.

The Khar police registered an FIR against Kamra on a complaint by a Sena MLA under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to defamation and public mischief.

On Monday, a Khar police team visited Kamra's house in Mumbai's Mahim area, where his family lives, to find out whether he would appear before the police, officials said.

On March 28, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to the comedian. Justice Sunder Mohan also issued a notice to Khar police and posted the matter to April 7 for further hearing.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that the stand-up artist in question has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, then action will be taken against him.

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him. 

(With inputs from PTI)

