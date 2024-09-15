The arrest notice, which has raised significant concern, is likely a scam designed to deceive individuals into believing they are under investigation or facing legal trouble, sources said

The fake notice being shared online. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice', says do not respond x 00:00

Mumbai Police have issued a crucial advisory to alert citizens about a fake 'arrest notice' that has been circulating widely on social media platforms and has urged people to not fall prey to the fake notices. The police has also advised people to not respond to the 'notice' in case anyone receives it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest notice, which has raised significant concern, is likely a scam designed to deceive individuals into believing they are under investigation or facing legal trouble, sources said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar addressed the issue on Saturday, urging people to disregard any such false notices and not to engage with them. The Mumbai CP highlighted the importance of skepticism and caution when encountering these fraudulent communications.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar urged those who receive any suspicious arrest notices via email, phone calls, or messaging apps to promptly report them to the police.

"Received an arrest notice from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police? Bring it to our notice. Don't believe or respond to any fake arrest notice on mail, WhatsApp, SMS, or phone call received on behalf of the Commissioner, Mumbai Police," he wrote on X.

Received an arrest notice from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police? Bring it to our notice.



Don’t believe or respond to any fake arrest notice on mail, WhatsApp, SMS or phone call received on behalf of the Commissioner, Mumbai Police.



Citizens are urged not to fall prey to these… pic.twitter.com/V2AssjlYUA — पोलीस आयुक्त, बृहन्मुंबई - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) September 14, 2024

The Mumbai Police have also taken steps to inform the public by sharing a screenshot of one such fake notice. This particular document, which was recently seen going viral on social media, was characterized by its poorly written English and dubious claims. It purportedly instructed the recipient to visit the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, alleging a "court order" related to their IP address concerning pornography.

The notice erroneously mentioned involvement by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mumbai Police have identified the notice as a likely scam and are warning the public to be vigilant. The police highlighted that legitimate communications from the officials will always follow proper channels and be free from such inaccuracies and threats.

The police said that the citizens are urged to verify any legal correspondence directly with the police department rather than responding to or forwarding suspicious messages.