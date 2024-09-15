Breaking News
Updated on: 15 September,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman was waiting for a taxi on Nizam Street under the JJ flyover when the accused, who was on his bike, hit her leg leading to an altercation between the two, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A mob beat up a biker after he allegedly pushed a woman pedestrian and attacked her with his helmet in an incident of road rage in south Mumbai, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


According to the news agency, the police arrested the biker who was identified as Shahen Alam Sheikh (33), and later released him after serving him a notice following the attack on Saturday night, an official said.



According to the police, the woman was waiting for a taxi on Nizam Street under the JJ flyover when the accused, who was on his bike, hit her leg.


After the woman reprimanded him, the accused started verbally abusing her, pushed her on the road and hit her on the head with his bike helmet, the official said, as per the PTI.

A mob soon gathered at the spot and started beating up Sheikh, who allegedly attempted to flee, claiming that he was in the police force, he said.

The local police in south Mumbai soon intervened and saved Sheikh from the mob's clutches and took him to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the accused's two-wheeler was damaged in the attack, according to the PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against Sheikh under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 79 (acts intended to insult a woman's modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), a Mumbai Police official said.

Two school students injured in accident

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two boys were injured after a school van overturned at Kalyan in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said on Saturday, the PTI reported.

The accident took place early Friday morning on Govindwadi bypass bridge, said a police official.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the van was being driven rashly, leading to a tyre blowout and overturning, he said.

Ayan Jahid Sheikh (11) and Miran Waseem Sheikh (14) were injured in the incident.

An FIR was registered at Bazarpeth police station against the driver under section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made yet.

(with PTI inputs)

