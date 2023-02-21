Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city, shares full list of exemptions 

The order that comes into effect on Feb 21 would remain in place till March 7, unless withdrawn earlier, the police said in the order

Representational Pic

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a preventive order for the city. In the order the police said that based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties.

The order said, on that account, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

A police official said, "It is routine prohibitory order that is reviewed and extended on regular intervals."

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations. It said, for the period commencing from 00.01 hours on 21I/02/2023 and ending at 24.00 hours on 07/03/2023 throughout Mumbai, the following are prohibited-

- Any assembly of five or more persons.

- Any procession of any persons and any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly.

The prohibition contained in the order is exempted for the following-

- Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions etc.

- Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

- Statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations.

- Social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations totransact their normal business.

- Assemblies in or around Cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for thepurpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

- Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the Government and local bodies in dischargeof Governmental or Semi-Governmental functions.

- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academicactivities.

- Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mumbai and their supervisory officers.

The order said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here in above mentioned.

- Any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this Ordermay be imposed as if this order had not expired.