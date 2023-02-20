Mumbai Police ban laser beams, balloons, kites and other flying objects around airports till April 21

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that it shall come into force with effect from Feb 21 and shall be effective for a period of 60 days upto April 21 unless withdrawn earlier

Representational Pic

The Mumbai Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order, banning the flying of balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites etc. till April 21.

The order said, whereas reports have been received that in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police of Police, Brihanmumbai, it is noticed that flying balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites, etc. are used in and around the airspace, and also in the approach path of runways laser light beams are flashed specifically towards landing aircraft, in the Free Flight Zone around Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Juhu Aerodrome, naval air station INS Shikra.

The order said, it is thereby endangering the safe operation of aircraft in the said area. Hence it is necessary that checks should be put on the flying of paragliders, flying balloons, use of high riser crackers, usage of light emitting objects, flying of kites and use of laser beam, for establishing a safe and laser beam free flight zone around Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport so that usage of object does not affect aircraft landing, take off and safe aircraft flying operations and that-immediate action is necessary for the same.

The order issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police further said that the order shall come into force with effect from 21/02/2023 and shall be effective for a period of 60 days upto 21/04/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai court grants bail to Sapna Gill

An official said, "It is a routine order that is reviewed and issued on regular intervals."

The order further said that in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate-

- No person shall use paragliders, send up balloons, use high riser crackers, release light emitting objects, fly kites and use laser beams in the free flight zone around Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

- Any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct landing, take off and flying operations of any aircraft shall inform the nearest police station.

- Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.