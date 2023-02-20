Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Mumbai court grants bail to Sapna Gill

Speaking to mid-day.com, Sapna's advocate, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh said, a bail application was filed before the Andheri court and the court was pleased to hear the application today itself. After extensive arguments Sapna Gill was granted bail on Rs 10,000 personal bond, the surety shall be furnished by tomorrow

A screengrab of viral video. File Pic/PTI

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to social media influencer Sapna Gill after her advocate moved the bail application. Sapna Gill was seen in the viral video allegedly pushing cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Sapna's advocate, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh said, "today Sapna Gill was produced before the Andheri court and after arguments of remand, she was sent to judicial custody. Thereafter a bail application was filed before the Andheri court and the court was pleased to hear the application today itself. After extensive arguments Sapna Gill was granted bail on Rs 10,000 personal bond, the surety shall be furnished by tomorrow."

Earlier, Sapna and three other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his friend's car.

Sapna Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Monday.

The incident had taken place last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel in Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the player allegedly refused to click selfies with her. They even later chased the car in which Shaw was travelling.

According to the complaint, filed by Prithvi Shaw's friend at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station, after allegedly chasing the car, near Jogeshwari Link Road, the some of the suspects reached close to the vehicle and attacked the car using a baseball bat and damaged the vehicle. In the incident they broke the car's windscreen, police sources added.

"The suspects had even demanded Rs 50,000," police sources said.

The police had registered the case against Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).