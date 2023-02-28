Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace Pakistan trained man on NIA info Officials

Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace 'Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials

Updated on: 28 February,2023 05:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

NIA sent an email to the city police on the suspicious movements of the man

Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace 'Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials

The city police are on the lookout for a ‘dangerous’ person roaming in Mumbai. File pic/Ashish Rane


Mumbai City has been out on alert following an email received from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) over a suspicious person trained in Pakistan, China and Hongkong roaming in Mumbai. The NIA has in its email to Mumbai Police stated that the person is dangerous for India and has asked the police to track down that person.


The email sent to the Mumbai Police on Sunday also has the details of the suspected perosn which includes his driving licence, Aadhaar card and PAN card. Sources have said that the perosn is a resident of Indore and hence the local police of Madhya Pradesh has also been informed about the same.”We are searching for the person and the NIA is also looking out for him. So far, we cannot share any other details,” an officer said.



Also read: Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’


The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch is looking after the case and all local police stations have also been alerted about the people’s identity to trace him. The Maharashtra ATS and other city  district police too have been informed about the person and all cities have been kept on alert till the time the person is located and throughly probed.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai police mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK