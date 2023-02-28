Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials

NIA sent an email to the city police on the suspicious movements of the man

The city police are on the lookout for a ‘dangerous’ person roaming in Mumbai. File pic/Ashish Rane

Mumbai City has been out on alert following an email received from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) over a suspicious person trained in Pakistan, China and Hongkong roaming in Mumbai. The NIA has in its email to Mumbai Police stated that the person is dangerous for India and has asked the police to track down that person.

The email sent to the Mumbai Police on Sunday also has the details of the suspected perosn which includes his driving licence, Aadhaar card and PAN card. Sources have said that the perosn is a resident of Indore and hence the local police of Madhya Pradesh has also been informed about the same.”We are searching for the person and the NIA is also looking out for him. So far, we cannot share any other details,” an officer said.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch is looking after the case and all local police stations have also been alerted about the people’s identity to trace him. The Maharashtra ATS and other city district police too have been informed about the person and all cities have been kept on alert till the time the person is located and throughly probed.