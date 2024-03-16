Mumbai Police nabs man for luring into task fraud, duping victim of Rs 12.70 lakh

The West Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police nabbed a man for allegedly duping a victim of Rs 12.70 lakh in a task fraud case

The West Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police nabbed a man for allegedly duping a victim Rs 12.70 lakh in a task fraud case, the police said on Saturday.

The police have frozen Rs 34.43 lakhs from 12 different bank accounts, an official said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on February 7 when the complainant approached the police station to register an FIR against an unknown person.

The suspect had contacted the victim over the telegram and the alleged accused had claimed that he's an employee of biotech company and he lured the victim by saying that he would earn “good commission” if a search engine location reviews were done right, the official said.

The suspect then told the victim to “invest” in the company, he said.

He also allegedly sent her a link in which an amount was displayed.

The complainant got lured by his offer and paid Rs 12 lakh, the official said.

After the complainant reached out to the police, it registered an FIR and began to investigate the matter.

During the investigation, the suspect identified as Santosh Patole (53) was held from Diva area of Thane district on March 14, a police official said.

Patole has been booked by the police under section 420 (Cheating), 465 (Forgery) and other relevant sections of the IPC and under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

