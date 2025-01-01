While traffic police penalised 17,800 vehicles and collected Rs 89,19,750 fine via e-challans, city police fined 5,670 motorists, an official said

Mumbai Police on Tuesday night conducted extensive checking in parts of city. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year eve x 00:00

Mumbai Police has penalised more than 23,000 motorists for violating rules, driving drunk, and obstructing traffic, during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

While traffic police penalised 17,800 vehicles and collected Rs 89,19,750 fine via e-challans, city police fined 5,670 motorists.

Overall, police checked 46,143 vehicles on New Year's eve at 107 places across Mumbai and caught 333 motorists who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

The action was taken for drunk driving, obstructing traffic, riding motorbikes without helmets, jumping signals, and entering one-way roads, a traffic police official said, as per the PTI.

Motorists were also fined for speed violations, driving four-wheelers without wearing the seat belt and using mobile phones while driving, he said.

A large number of people assembled at prominent places in Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu Chowpatty, to ring in the New Year.

Security was tightened at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

As Mumbai rang in the celebrations for New Year's Eve, Mumbai Police began its extensive Drink-and-Drive checks across key locations in the city, especially in areas known for their high footfall during the celebrations

Maharashtra ATS arrests 9 Bangladeshis for illegal stay; 43 held in one month

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said, reported the PTI.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of a special drive, an official said on Tuesday.

The latest action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra in the last four days.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight men and one woman -- were arrested, he said, according to the PTI.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said.

The police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)