Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges his brothers killed him

The incident took place in Jogeshwari area on Saturday evening, an official from MIDC police station said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Police have registered a report of accidental death of a 42-year-old real estate agent in Mumbai even as his wife has alleged that he was beaten to death by his two brothers and their wives over a property dispute.

The incident took place in Jogeshwari area on Saturday evening, an official from MIDC police station said.

In a video which surfaced on social media, the wife of the deceased alleged that he was killed by his two brothers and their wives in front of her and her two children.

A minor son of the deceased was also seen alleging in the clip that his uncles and aunts severely hit his father and strangled him, to which he was a witness.

Also read: Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for cheating people by promising high returns

The boy further said his father was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead.

During a probe into the incident, the police found there was some property dispute among the family members and that matter is in court, the official said.

"Based on the primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. On a complaint of the deceased's wife, we have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for the medical report to know the exact cause of the death," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.