Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Two arrested for cheating people by promising high returns

Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for cheating people by promising high returns

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The police have also seized around Rs 10 crores in cash and around Rs 9 crores in their bank accounts

Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for cheating people by promising high returns

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of giving them high returns, the Uran police said on Sunday.


The police have also seized around Rs 10 crores in cash and around Rs 9 crores in their bank accounts.



DCP Pankaj Dahane told the media that the accused used to cheat people on the pretext of giving higher returns.


Also read: Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

"The accused used to dupe people by promising of giving them 30 to 40 percent return within 40-50 days. Around Rs 10 crore cash has also been seized from their possession," DCP said adding that their bank accounts were checked and found to have around Rs 9 crore.

Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai crime news navi mumbai maharashtra Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK