Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

After a woman living in Malad received the obscene clips and video calls, she approached the Malad police station last week and registered her complaint.

The Malad police arrested a 27-year-old employee of an e-commerce delivery app who was allegedly sending obscene videos, and making video calls to women displaying his private parts.

During the investigation, it has been found that the arrested accused used to save the mobile numbers of women who received parcels from him, and sent them porn video clips later. After a woman living in Malad received the obscene clips and video calls, she approached the Malad police station last week and registered her complaint.

Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, senior inspector Ravindra Adhane, and PSI Dheeraj Waykos, the team began the investigation and trace the accused to Pune and caught him on Friday night, said an officer from the Malad police station.

The accused has been identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule. The accused has confessed to the crime and also to calling and sending video clips to 20 to 25 women in Pune and Mumbai. He was produced before the Borivli Magistrate court on Saturday, where the court remanded him to police custody, informed another officer.