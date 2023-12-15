Mumbai: Police seize cache of knives; one arrested

The MRA Marg police station seized 202 knives and apprehended an alleged offender during a raid on Friday

The MRA Marg police station seized 202 knives and apprehended an alleged offender during a raid on Friday. The arrest was made when the police, in collaboration with Amrawati's Crime Branch, raided a shop in Swastik Chambers located in MK Market, uncovering a stash of weapons without any valid licenses.

The seized knives, including Chinese knives, folding knives, and button knives, were estimated to be worth Rs 1.15 lakhs, an officer said.

The arrested individual, identified as Sayeed Husain (42) and a resident of Bandra, was allegedly involved in selling knives. Husain was taken into custody as he failed to produce any valid documents for the possession of the knives. Authorities have booked him under the relevant sections of the arms act.