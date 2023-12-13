The Crime Branch Unit 5 has apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in a scam that duped students by falsely promising overseas job opportunities

Mumbai Crime Branch busts overseas job scam; two arrested, 482 passports seized

Listen to this article Mumbai Crime Branch busts overseas job scam; two arrested, 482 passports seized x 00:00

The Crime Branch Unit 5 has apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in a scam that duped students by falsely promising overseas job opportunities.

"Two individuals from West Bengal have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the racket. We have confiscated 482 authentic passports, and the total amount defrauded sums up to Rs. 76.50 Lakhs," DCP Raj Tilak Raushan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused, identified as Patit Halidar (36) and Mohammad Mansuri (49) from West Bengal, orchestrated the scam by establishing fake placement cells in Andheri and CST, enticing unemployed youth with the allure of jobs.

"The alleged perpetrators operated fake placement cells and call centers nationwide, providing youths with counterfeit visas and appointment letters to gain their trust. We have uncovered and frozen 26 bank accounts linked to this scam," an officer said.

The case came to light when the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five individuals involved in swindling people out of crores of rupees by falsely promising overseas employment opportunities. An investigation revealed that around 300 laborers had been cheated.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan from the Crime Branch stated that victims filed complaints upon receiving counterfeit visas for jobs in Middle Eastern countries. An FIR was filed, uncovering that the accused operated from various locations across the country, extracting amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 60,000 from each victim, promising job placements abroad. These fraudulent operations established offices in rented spaces, offering jobs in countries such as Azerbaijan, Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Russia.

Also read: Mumbai unit of ATS arrests one person accused of spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives

The DCP disclosed that the accused initially established an office named 'Bombay International Consultancy' in June in Ballard Pier, a posh area in South Mumbai. After being exposed by several victims who received counterfeit visas, the accused shut down this office and opened a new one, 'Indian Overseas Placement Services,' in Andheri. The police noted that the arrested individuals frequently changed their identities as part of their fraudulent activities.

One of the complainants, Bharat Koli, a resident of Trombay, paid Rs. 60,000 to secure an overseas job and received a fake visa via WhatsApp.