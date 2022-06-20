Mumbai Police seize drugs worth over Rs 4.82 crore in 7 days, 247 people booked for consumption

In 13 cases registered last week by the Mumbai Police as many as 16 accused were arrested for drug possession and 247 people were booked for drug consumption

Representational Image. Picture Courtesy/ iStock

The Mumbai Police under their ongoing drugs-free Mumbai campaign, last week seized drugs worth over Rs 4.82 crore from the city in 13 different cases and made several arrests in the case.

According to the police, At least 247 people were booked for consumption of drugs whereas 16 accused were arrested for possession of different types of drugs.

As part of the campaign, the city police crime branch and its Anti-Narcotics Cell have also been involved in a major hunt down on drug peddlers, an official said.

Show full article