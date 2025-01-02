Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police seize drugs worth Rs 165 crore two foreign nationals among six held

Mumbai Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore; two foreign nationals among six held

Updated on: 02 January,2025 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The action was taken by the Ghatkopar and Worli units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell on New Years' eve

Mumbai Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore; two foreign nationals among six held

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore; two foreign nationals among six held
x
00:00

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has seized cocaine, mephedrone and bottles of codeine, cumulatively worth Rs 1.65 crore, and arrested six persons, including two Nigerian nationals, an officer said.


The action was taken by the Ghatkopar and Worli units of ANC on New Years' eve, he added.


"In the first case, 40-year-old Sanjib Sarkar was held from Kurla (East) with 396 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.18 crore. In the second incident, 28-year-old Nayum Shaikh was held with 900 bottles of codeine from Govandi. These are valued at Rs 4.5 lakh. In the third case, two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were held with 170 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 42.5 lakh," he said.


The officer also informed that ANC had seized 3492.867 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 60.63 crore last year. During this period, it arrested 184 persons in 93 cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Crime News mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK