The action was taken by the Ghatkopar and Worli units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell on New Years' eve

Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore; two foreign nationals among six held x 00:00

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has seized cocaine, mephedrone and bottles of codeine, cumulatively worth Rs 1.65 crore, and arrested six persons, including two Nigerian nationals, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action was taken by the Ghatkopar and Worli units of ANC on New Years' eve, he added.

"In the first case, 40-year-old Sanjib Sarkar was held from Kurla (East) with 396 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.18 crore. In the second incident, 28-year-old Nayum Shaikh was held with 900 bottles of codeine from Govandi. These are valued at Rs 4.5 lakh. In the third case, two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were held with 170 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 42.5 lakh," he said.

The officer also informed that ANC had seized 3492.867 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 60.63 crore last year. During this period, it arrested 184 persons in 93 cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.