The phones were tracked using the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number

On the occasion of the Police Raising Day and New Year 2025, the Zone 2 Police in south Mumbai handed 85 stolen or missing phones back to their owners.

“The owners had registered FIR (first information report) after their phones had either been misplaced or stolen. The phones were tracked using the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. We have also arrested 206 individuals in this connection," an officer said.

“The owners expressed their happiness after getting their phones back and have thanked the police," the officer added.