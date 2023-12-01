Mumbai Police seizes over 1,500 duplicate watches worth Rs 6.16 crore, four held

Mumbai Police on Friday seized over 1,500 counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in raids at different shops in south Mumbai and nabbed four people, an official said

Mumbai Police on Friday seized over 1,500 counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in raids at different shops in south Mumbai. The police have nabbed four people in connection with the matter, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, four persons were arrested and 1,537 counterfeit watches were allegedly seized from their shops in Musafirkhana, a Crime Branch official said.

"Raids were conducted on nine shops on Thursday. Counterfeit watches of renowned international brands were seized in the raids. A case was registered against the four on the complaint of representatives of these companies," he said, as per the PTI.

They have been charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and The Copyright Act. Further investigations in the matter are being done, the official added.

Meanwhile, In a similar case, last year, the Crime Branch Control of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had in July last year raided multiple shops in south Mumbai and had seized counterfeit wrist watches worth over Rs 1 crore from these shops.

The police officials, following the seizure had also nabbed as many as five people who were later booked under the copyright and trademark act, an official had earlier said.

A case in this regard later was registered at MRA Marg Police Station in south Mumbai following the seizure of the counterfeit watches during police raids, the police had earlier said.

According to the police, an application was received from a complainant regarding some shopkeepers allegedly indulging in selling counterfeit watches of premium and international brands. The investigations had revealed that the shops were located under the jurisdiction of M.R.A. Marg Police station at Manish Market and Al-Saba Market respectively. After verifying information, a successful raid was conducted at multiple shops of Manish Market and Al-Saba Market.



The suspects were caught red handed in possession of counterfeit watches.

"The raid was conducted by six teams of the police officials. In the raids, a huge quantity of counterfeit watches of top international brands were also seized. Further, the source of procurement of watches is being investigated, an official had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)

