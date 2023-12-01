Babasaheb Ambedkar death anniversary: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check details

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of the 67th Death Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens The 67th death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be observed on 6th Dec A large number of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the citizens ahead of the 67th Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai police said, the 67th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar i.e. Mahaparinirvan Din will be observed on 6th December 2023 at Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

The police said, a large number of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from 4ht December 2023 to 7th December 2023 due to this congregation on such a large scale at and around Shivaji Park, the movement of vehicular traffic will be affected on adjoining roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi. Hence the following traffic arrangement is being made.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, following traffic restrictions shall be imposed from 06.00 hrs. dated 05/12/2023 till 24.00 hrs dated 07/12/2023.

One Way/Closure of Roads

Veer Savarkar Road shall be closed from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic. However, local residents can

proceed by taking left turn from Yes Bank Junction and shall proceed through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk.

North Bound of S.K. Bole Road shall be one way from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church junction.that means there shall be no entry to vehicular traffic from south bound of S.K. Bole road i.e, from Portuguese church to Shri Siddhivinayk Temple Junction.

Rande Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Dnyneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Jambhekar Maharaj Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

M.B. Raut Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

T. H. Katariya Road shall becloscd for all types of vehicular traffic from L. J.Road Shobha Hotel Junction to Aasavari Junction.

Entry to all typcs of heavy vehicles shall be restricted on following roads.

S.V. S.Road - from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction L.J.Road- Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction

Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka

Senapatai Bapat Road- Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka

Tilak Bridge From Dadar T. T. Circle to Vcer Kotwal Udyan to all N.C. Kelkar roadshall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Following adjoining roads to Chaitya Bhoomi in the vicinity of Shivaji Park have been declared as 'No Parking Zone' from 06.00 hrs. dated 05/12/2023 till 24.00 hrs. dated 07/12/2023

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road

Jambhekar Maharaj Road

Dnyneshwar Mandir Road

Ranade Road

Keluskar Road South and North

M.B. Raut Road

Pandurang Naik Road

N.C. Kelkar Road

Dr. Vasantrao J Raath Road from SVSroad up to Amego Hotel.

S.H. Palarkar Road from S.S. Road to Millerniyam Bldg.

D.S. Babrekar Road from Suryavanshi Hall junction to Vision Creast Bldg.

Kirti College lane from Kirti college Signal to Miramar Society.

Kashinath Dhuru Road Kashinath Dhuru Junction to Aagar Bazar circle

LJ. Road from Shobha Hotel to Gadkari Junction

Katariya Road from GangaviharJunction to Shobha Hotel and Aasavari Junction

Hindu Colony Road No. 1 to 5 along Rajgruha Premises

18 Khareghat Road No. 05 to patkar Guruji Chowk

Lakhamshi Nappu Road Shubham Hotel to Ruia College up to Dadkar Ground

Lady Jahangir RoadRuia Junction to five Garden to St. Joseph School.

RA. Kidwai Road from Arora Junction to Lijat Papad Junction.

Nathalal Parekh Road from St. Joseph Schoolto Khalsa College.

Swami Gyan Jivandas Road from SwamiNarayan Temple to Pritam Hotel.

