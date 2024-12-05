Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Watch video: Mumbai police team attacked by mob with stones at Ambivali railway station

Watch video: Mumbai police team attacked by mob with stones at Ambivali railway station

Updated on: 23 December,2024 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Thane police have registered an FIR and are in the process of identifying the mob and apprehending the accused

A team of Mumbai police was allegedly attacked by a mob at Ambivali railway station on December 4.


According to GRP DCP Manoj Patil, a stone-pelting incident occurred at Ambivali railway station. “A team of Mumbai police had arrived to apprehend a suspect when they were attacked by a mob with stones. The mob was brought under control, and four officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he told Mid Day.



The Thane police have registered an FIR and are in the process of identifying the mob and apprehending the accused. “The mob had initially gathered outside the railway station premises, and therefore, the Thane police will investigate the matter,” he added.

According to the police, the mob included relatives of the accused, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

"The incident happened after the arrest of a person by MIDC police and no involvement of Railways in any way. Train operation was not affected. A few glasses were broken at the station because of the stone pelting. State police are taking action against the perpetrators based on footage shared with them for the overall incident," CR chief spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nila said.

(With inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar)

