Mumbai police's crime branch seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday seized banned gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh in suburban Goregaon and arrested two men, an official said.

The collective value of the seizure is Rs one crore, including the cost of the vehicle used for transporting the gutkha consignment.

The accused duo Siddhappa alias Siddhu Shivayojappa Pujari (40) and Saffan Sahab Maulla Sahab Shaikh (33) had loaded the gutkha consignment in their vehicle in Karnataka which was meant for delivery at various places in Mumbai, the official said.

The manufacture, distribution, and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra as per law.

A case was registered against the duo under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the FDA Act.

