Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
India's GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in Q1, fastest in a year
Maharashtra reports 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths
Jacqueline chose to overlook Sukesh's criminal record, continued to indulge in financial transactions: ED
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai polices crime branch seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

Mumbai police's crime branch seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

Updated on: 31 August,2022 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The collective value of the seizure is Rs one crore, including the cost of the vehicle used for transporting the gutkha consignment

Mumbai police's crime branch seize gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh

Representational image


Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday seized banned gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh in suburban Goregaon and arrested two men, an official said.


The collective value of the seizure is Rs one crore, including the cost of the vehicle used for transporting the gutkha consignment.

The accused duo Siddhappa alias Siddhu Shivayojappa Pujari (40) and Saffan Sahab Maulla Sahab Shaikh (33) had loaded the gutkha consignment in their vehicle in Karnataka which was meant for delivery at various places in Mumbai, the official said.


Also read: Thane: Gutka worth Rs 55.4 lakh seized, one held

The manufacture, distribution, and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra as per law.

A case was registered against the duo under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the FDA Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK