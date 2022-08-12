Thane: Gutka worth Rs 55.4 lakh seized, one held

The police intercepted a truck on Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 7.30 am on Thursday and found the banned products

The police have seized gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 55.4 lakh and arrested the driver of the vehicle transporting the contraband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police intercepted a truck on Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 7.30 am on Thursday and found the banned products, assistant inspector Vinod Kadlag of the Kongaon police station of Bhiwandi division said.

The police arrested the driver Asif Abdul Rahim (28), a native of Haryana, and also registered a case against truck owner Ashutosh Bhatia of New Delhi, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food Security and Standards Act, he said.

