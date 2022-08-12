Maharashtra records 1,975 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

The state's recovery rate was 98.02 per cent

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 1,975 new Covid-19 cases, five patients succumbed to the infection, the state's public health department said.

Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 tally reached 80,68,218 and has around 11,856 active cases.

The health department mentioned the total number of swab samples examined so far to 8,35,79,493. Around 1,904 patients discharged today in the state and 79,08,195 Covid-19 patients have been discharged to date.

The case fatality rate of the state is 1.83 per cent.