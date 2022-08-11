Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai reported 683 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to respiratory illness in the last 24 hours

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Maharashtra logged 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, five patients succumbed to the infection, the state's health department bulletin.

The state's overall Covid-19 tally reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162. Around 11,790 active cases are reported in Maharashtra.



Mumbai reported 683 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Mumbai: Residents of another Chembur society complain of worm-infested water

Besides Mumbai, Jalna, Solapur, Pune city and Thane district recorded one death, the bulletin mentioned.

The state's recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The health department said 33,591 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,35,50,468.