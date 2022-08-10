Thane reports 70 new Covid-19 cases

The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.69 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 2,997 days

With the addition of 70 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Thane rose to 1,93,513, a health official said on Wednesday. The total number of active patients in the city are 394.

No death was reported in the city due to Covid-19. The death toll remained the same to 2,150, while the count of recoveries has gone up to 1,90,969.

Around 638 tests were done in the city on Wednesday. The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.69 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 2,997 days.