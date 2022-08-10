Breaking News
Thane reports 70 new Covid 19 cases

Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.69 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 2,997 days

Representative image. Pic/Istock


With the addition of 70 new Covid-19 cases, the infection count in Thane rose to 1,93,513, a health official said on Wednesday. The total number of active patients in the city are 394.


No death was reported in the city due to Covid-19. The death toll remained the same to 2,150, while the count of recoveries has gone up to 1,90,969.

Around 638 tests were done in the city on Wednesday. The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.69 per cent and the doubling rate of cases is 2,997 days.

mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra

