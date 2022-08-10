Maharashtra reports 1,847 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,847 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, as per the state's public health department bulletin. Currently, the tally of active cases stands at 11,889.

The state's Covid-19 tally increased to 80,64,336 and the toll to 1,48,157. Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST bus crashes in Dindoshi after brake failure; 5 injured

A total of 1,840 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate of the state is 98.02 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 852 cases and one fatality. On Tuesday, the city recorded 479 coronavirus infections.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw three fatalities due to Covid-19 while one death each occurred in areas under the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation, Nagpur municipal corporation, and the Nagpur district.

Nashik district saw 26 fresh cases and 12 recoveries on Wednesday.

(with inputs from PTI)