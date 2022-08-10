Maharashtra: Tiger found dead on railway track in Chandrapur

A railway gangman while patrolling spotted the feline's badly mutilated carcass on Kazipet-Balharshah railway track in Rajura range and alerted forest personnel

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A tiger was found dead on a railway track in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday morning, a forest official said.

A railway gangman while patrolling spotted the feline's badly mutilated carcass on Kazipet-Balharshah railway track in Rajura range and alerted forest personnel, the official said.

Senior forest officials then went to the spot for an inspection.

Notably, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

Prima facie, the tiger died in an accident on the railway track probably in the wee hours of Wednesday, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Central Chanda Division, Swetha Boddu said.

The actual cause of the death would be ascertained after an autopsy, she said.

"The dead feline was possibly a tigress. The carcass was badly mutilated in the accident," the official said.

