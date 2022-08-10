Mumbai: BEST bus crashes in Dindoshi after brake failure; 5 injured

The bus, on route number 326, was on its way from Dindoshi to Kurla when the incident occurred at about 3:45 pm on Tuesday afternoon

Pics from the accident spot. Pic/Rajendra Aklekar

Five people were injured after the brakes of a BEST bus failed at Dindoshi on Tuesday, hitting a scooter and an autorickshaw before ramming into a tree.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade confirmed the incident and told mid-day that among the injured include bus driver Kundalik Kisan Dhongde (43) and bus conductor Abasaheb Pandurang Kore (54), autorickshaw driver Howal Sarku Pande (45), who are have been admitted at Jogeshwari's HBT Trauma Care Centre hospital. The passengers Govind Prasad Pathak (80) and Rajnish Kumar Pathak were sent to Vedant Hospital.

The bus, on route number 326, was on its way from Dindoshi to Kurla when the incident occurred at about 3:45 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Bus driver Dhogde lost control over the bus and it hit an autorickshaw and scooter before dashing into a tree after its brakes failed. Dindoshi police are conducting an inquiry.