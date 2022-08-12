Breaking News
BJP appoints Chandrashekhar Bawankule Maharashtra unit chief, Ashish Shelar head of Mumbai unit

Updated on: 12 August,2022 04:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The BJP on Friday appointed Chandrashekhar Bawankule as its Maharashtra unit president and Ashish Shelar as its Mumbai unit chief.
Bawankule, an OBC by caste replaced Chandrakant Patil, a Maratha, as he became the Minister in the newly sworn cabinet of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.


Similarly, Shelar, who is also a Maratha by caste replaced Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the Mumbai unit president.

Lodha also became minister in the recently sworn cabinet of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Bawankule's appointment highlights the BJP's bid to consolidate backward community votes in the state as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

