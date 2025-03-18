The incident was also filmed and it has gone viral on social media, the officials said

A railway vigilance staffer was physically assaulted on board Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express train by a group of unruly Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders who misbehaved with him before beating him, the officials said.

The staffer was identified as Chief Vigilance Inspector Shailesh Dubey.

According to Western Railway officials, before the video was taken, the MST holders had punched and kicked the vigilance staff. When Dubey attempted to stop the passengers, one of them began recording the altercation. The incident occurred in coach C2, where certain MST holders had previously created a "hostile environment," preventing other passengers from entering the coach, starting fights, and disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, the situation escalated further when a few aggressive MST holders physically attacked Dubey as he was leaving the coach. This incident was witnessed by on-duty Ticket-Checking Staff (TTEs) NR Sonewale and Rupesh Jadhav.

Western Railway has condemned the attack and is taking strict legal action against the offenders. An FIR is being filed against the passengers involved in the assault, the officials said.

The railway authorities said that the matter was being discussed to implement checks and preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.